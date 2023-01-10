SCOTTVILLE — Anticipation was high in Scottville on Tuesday as Mason County Central senior Will Chye was just eight points away from joining the 1,000-point career scoring club and the Spartans did not disappoint as they defeated White Cloud, 66-50.

Senior Jayden Perrone led all scorers as the senior Spartan scored 26 points. Chye scored six points in the first half, leaving him shy of the 1,000 point mark by just two points at the break.

Perrone had a stellar game, scoring 11 of the Spartan’s 13 points in the first quarter. Two of those baskets came on assists from Chye. With the defense keying on Chye, he found ways to ignite the play of his teammates, by passing and rebounding to give opportunities to his team.

“Jay (Perrone) really stepped up tonight,” said MCC coach Tim Genson. “Braylin hit the 3s from the perimeter.”

The lead changed hands eight times in the second quarter. With the score tied 23-23, the Spartans (7-0) rattled off nine points in just under three minutes and the Indians of White Cloud (5-4) could muster only two in that same time frame, allowing Central to take a 32-25 lead in to the half.

White Cloud junior Jared Watson opened the third quarter with a basket at the 6:57 mark and again with 5:33 on the clock. And then nearly four minutes passed before the Indians scored again. Central used that four minute drought to score nine unanswered points.

Starting the third quarter shy of his 1,000 career points by two, Chye drove the basket with 6:41 remaining on the clock. He missed the shot, but drew the foul. Chye stepped to the charity stripe and sank career points 999 and 1,000.

Play stopped briefly to congratulate and honor Chye as well as to mark the momentous occasion. Chye is the ninth Mason County Central boy to score 1,000 points in their high school basketball careers.

Jeff Carrier, a 2020 graduate of Central, leads the list with 1,423 points. Chye passed Warren Reader on the list when he moved to 1,004 career points on Tuesday.

Spartan junior Braylin Thurow hit on three 3-point shots to lead Central in threes. Chye had eight rebounds and Perrone had seven.

Central outscored White Cloud, 15-7, in the third quarter to increase the lead in the game to 47-32.

“The third quarter has been a good quarter for us this year,” Genson added. “We are seniors, we are senior-dominated and we are playing like seniors.”

Along with the excitement of Chye scoring his 1,000th career point, the crowd was appreciative of a group of third grade students from the Upper Elementary, led by music teacher April Keith, who sang the National Anthem. Central’s team surrounded the singers when they were done and thanked them for their performance.

Last year, the Spartans won seven games total and three in the season prior.

“I tell the guys, we are still learning how to win,” Genson commented. It appears the team is taking the lessons to heart.”

The Spartans won for the 19th time in the 24-game series that dates to 1994-95. Central also won for the 10th consecutive time in the series.

The Spartans play again on Thursday when they host the Hart Pirates in a West Michigan Rivers contest.

WHITE CLOUD (50)

M.Ruether 1 0-0 3, J.Ruether 1 0-0 3, Strait 4 3-3 12, Burkhart 1 1-2 3, Robinson 3 0-0 7, McGowan 1 0-1 2, Ringler 2 1-1 5, Watson 6 2-2 14, Keith 0 1-2 1. Totals: 19 8-11 50.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (66)

Chye 4 4-4 12, T.Thurow 2 1-2 6, Smith 1 0-0 2, B.Thurow 3 0-0 9, Perrone 11 3-3 26, S.Shimel 1 0-0 2, Cole 1 0-0 3, Sterley 1 0-0 2, Myer 2 0-0 4. Totals: 26 8-9 66.

White Cloud;10;15;7;18;—;50

Mason County Central;13;19;15;19;—; 66

3-point goals—White Cloud (3): M.Ruether, Robinson, J.Ruether, Strait. Mason County Central (6): Perrone, B.Thurow 3, Cole, T.Thurow. Total fouls—White Cloud 9, Mason County Central 11. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV Score—Mason County Central 63, White Cloud 24. Central Scoring—Merz 17, Munoz 16, Huffman 6, Williams 6, Glamzi 5, VanderHaag 4, Norton 4, Lange 3, Lopez 2.