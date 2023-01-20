CUSTER — A cold night of shooting kept Mason County Eastern scoreless in the first quarter and while they rebounded in the second quarter by scoring 15, Bear Lake was still able to secure the win in Custer on Friday night, 33-26.

In the 98th meeting between the two Western Michigan D League teams, Bear Lake pulled off a win in the all-time series that began in 1973 and one in which Eastern leads, 63-35. The win snapped a six-game Cardinals winning streak in the series.

“I thought we didn’t have good quality execution and we were too slow with some of our passes,” said Eastern coach Jake Smith. “Bear Lake came in and they were ready to play. Plain and simple, they made more shots than we did.”

While the Cardinals were able to penetrate in the paint, they shot just 18.6% on the night and were not able to convert on that penetration. No shots from the perimeter were falling either.

Aggressiveness by the Cardinals’ guards haunted them a bit as the guards ended up in foul trouble as the game progressed.

The Lakers (3-8, 3-7 WMD) jumped out to a 3-0 first quarter lead and then Eastern (6-6, 6-4 WMD) scored 15 points in the second quarter to tie the game at 15-all at the half. The Cardinals only mustered 11 points in the second hal and the Lakers scored 18.

Four players tied for game-high scoring with eight points each, two from Eastern, Janessa Alvesteffer and Maria Gomez Jimenez and two from Bear Lake, Victoria Hall and Taylor Merrill.

Eastern’s Kennady Tyler had three steals, Alvesteffer had three steals and seven rebounds and Jimenez added four steals and 12 rebounds.

The fewest points scored by a team to defeat Eastern is 24, a record held by Hesperia in a game played in 2022. The 33 points Bear Lake scored on Friday tied for eighth in the fewest points scored to defeat MCE, oddly enough, also in a game with Bear Lake in 1975.

The Cardinals are back on the court next Tuesday when they host Hesperia.

BEAR LAKE (33)

Artman 3 0-2 6, Hall 3 2-5 8, Garcia 2 2-2 6, Rineer 1 0-1 3, Merrill 2 4-6 8, Yanez 1 0-1 2. Totals: 12 8-17 33.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (26)

Mickevich 1 1-2 3, Wing 1 1-2 3, Codman 0 2-5 2, Willoughby 1 0-0 2, Alvesteffer 4 0-0 8, Jimenez 4 0-0 8. Totals: 11 4-11 26.

Bear Lake 3 12 13 5 — 33

MC Eastern 0 15 7 4 — 26

3-point goals—Bear Lake (1): Rineer. Total fouls—Bear Lake 18, Mason County Eastern 14. Fouled out—Bear Lake: Merrill. Technical fouls–Mason County Eastern: bench.