PENTWATER — At big 25-point third quarter, coupled with a 21-13 first half lead, carried Walkerville to a 58-43 Western Michigan D League win over Pentwater on a homecoming Friday in Pentwater.
"It was homecoming night here in Pentwater, and what a joy it was to see and share in so much happiness. The pep band was amazing, the atmosphere was top notch and the fans were excited for a night of basketball and the crowning of the king and queen," said Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera as she set the stage for the game atmosphere.
Lubera praised her team's efforts, but a cold shooting night sunk the Falcons in the end. Pentwater took 88 shots, but could connect on only 17 of them, shooting 19%.
"The varsity boys played their hearts out shorthanded. Walkerville came in shooting well from the floor and was determined to find a win after an overtime battle last time we met," added Lubera.
Leading Pentwater (2-6, 2-5 WMD) in scoring was senior Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr with 24 points, nine steals, four assists and three rebounds. Drew Kolenda contributed with 10 points, six steals and five assists. Campbell Miller added four points, 11 rebounds and six steals and Nathan Macher had five rebounds and three assists. Brandon Macher added four points, three rebounds and two steals.
The Falcons JV won their contest; score was not available.
Walkerville (1-9, 1-8 WMD) recorded its first win of the season.
The Falcons play Monday when they travel to White Cloud for a non-conference game.