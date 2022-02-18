BALDWIN — Mason County Eastern’s boys basketball team struggled with a poor shooting night, hitting on only one 3-point shot in the game, and dropped a Western Michigan D League game to Baldwin on Friday, 58-39.

The Cardinals shot only 29.17% from the field and 5.88% from 3-point range, an unusually low percentage for MCE this season.

“Unfortunately, our energy level tonight was very low. We played five guys only, because one of our guys was banged up. Nate Wing played excellent defense on Carmelo Lindsey, and he had to work for his points. We played so well and at such a high level on Wednesday versus Mesick,” said Mason County Eastern coach Mark Forner. “We simply weren’t able to match that tonight versus Baldwin.”

The Cardinals were down, 13-7, after the first quarter and 27-16 at the half. They were not able to catch-up in the second half.

Eli Shoup led all scorers with 23 points and had 13 rebounds and three steals for the Cardinals (12-5, 11-4 WMD). Wyatt Crawford was held to seven points, but added seven rebounds, three steals and an assist.

Carmelo Lindsey led the Panthers (13-3, 13-2 WMD) with 22 points, Jesse Pancio had 16 points, and Dante Rogers added 10.

Baldwin improved to 103-63 in the all-time series as the two schools split their games this season. The series began in 1928-29.

Eastern is back in action Wednesday at home when it hosts Marion.

BALDWIN (58)

Lindsey 7 5-8 22, Hossler 2 0-1 5, Jackson 2 1-2 5, Pancio 6 0-1 16, Jal.Hawkins 4 2-2 10. Totals: 21 8-14 58.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (39)

C.Shoup 2 0-0 4, Wing 2 0-3 4, E.Shoup 7 9-10 23, Crawford 3 1-2 8. Totals: 14 10-15 39.

Baldwin; 13;14;18;13—;58

Mason County Eastern; 7;9;13;10—;39

3-point goals—Baldwin (8): Lindsey (3), Hossler, Pancio (4). Mason County Eastern (1): Crawford. Total fouls—Baldwin 18, Mason County Eastern 10. Fouled out—Baldwin: Lindsey. Technical fouls—Baldwin: Lindsey.