It’s time to get ready for the 30th annual Family AfFair, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at Mason Central Schools.

The theme for the year is Community Superheroes.

Due to continued COVID-19 concerns the event will again be hosted in a drive-thru fashion, but that doesn't change the mission of the event, which is to prevent abuse and neglect within Mason County and to support socially and emotionally healthy families.

Those who have attended in the past know that it’s a wonderful time to celebrate family by attending, and those who haven't attended are encouraged to start this year.

Each year for Family AfFair, people from area businesses and community agencies in our surrounding counties get together to provide resources, information and fun surprises for local families. This will happen again as each car that goes through will receive one bag of goodies and we will also have the Feeding America truck on site for food distribution.

Families will be amazed at the variety of activities and fun available in each goodie bag. This event is completely free and attendees don't need to leave their cars to participate. The event takes place at Mason County Central School by entering the campus off of Johnson Road, through the middle school parking lot.

There will be plenty of area law enforcement to help guide the way.

Everyone is welcome, but organizers ask that you try to bring your child or grand children in the car with you.