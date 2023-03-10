The 4-H programs in Mason and Lake counties are collaborating to offer activities for families that aren’t leaving the area during spring break.
Over the course of four days, the 4-H will be hosting a workshop designed to get kids out of the house, give them a chance to learn something new, and to get excited about spending time with friends.
Participants are going to be taking part in a four-day cooking workshop inspired by the Ghostbusters franchise March 27-30.
Over the course of four days, all our participants will get the chance to learn how to prepare four dishes inspired by everyone’s favorite band of ghost exterminators, ranging from edible marshmallow men to jalapeño poppers, and Twinkies.
Participants in the program will attend four sessions, two at the Baldwin Congregational Church and two at the Mason County Reformed Church, where they will learn how to craft a different Ghostbusters-themed dish every day.
Participants will have the option to sign up for specific sessions and all the sessions will have the option to attend virtually.
Like all 4-H programs, this workshop is free to attend. Enrollment in 4-H is not required to sign up but it is encouraged.
Those attending the sessions in person will have all of the ingredients and utensils provided for them. Those choosing to attend virtually will receive a Zoom invite as well as a list of ingredients and utensils on Friday, March 24.
For more information, contact the Mason County 4-H office at (231) 845-3365 or the Lake County office at (231) 745-2732.