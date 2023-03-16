The driver killed in Wednesday's multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 in Amber Township has been identified as 74-year-old Martin Fredrick Schilling of Walhalla.
The Mason County Sheriff's Office released Schilling's name in a press release Thursday morning.
Schilling was confirmed dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred on U.S. 10 just west of Amber Road, and involved three vehicles: a black Hyundai Accent driven by Schilling, a white Ford F-150 and a green Ford pickup truck.
Cole stated that Schilling was the only occupant of the Accent at the time of the crash, which occurred around 2:56 p.m. — not 1:58 p.m. as previously reported.
"Mr. Schilling was alone in his vehicle and traveling eastbound on U.S. 10, when according to witnesses, (he) 'veered' left of center and through the center turn lane into the westbound lanes of U.S. 10," Cole stated.
Schilling's vehicle struck the white Ford F-150 driven by 77-year-old Lynn Marriott of Manistee. The white truck was heading westbound on U.S. 10 in the inside lane, Cole told the Daily News at the scene.
Schilling's car sideswiped Marriott's truck, bounced off it, and struck the green Ford pickup head-on. The green truck was driven by 71-year-old Anthony Zack of Scottville, according to Cole.
Cole said Zack sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by Life EMS to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital.
Marriott, along with one unnamed passenger in the white truck, a female from Manistee, were also injured but refused treatment by Life EMS, Cole stated.
U.S. 10 was closed from around 3 p.m. Wednesday until 5:30 p.m. as investigators and crash reconstruction crews documented the scene.
The case remains under investigation by the Mason County Sheriff's Office's Crash Reconstruction Team, Cole stated.
In addition to the sheriff’s office, the Michigan State Police, Custer Fire, Scottville Police, Scottville Fire and Life EMS also responded to the scene.