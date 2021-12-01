The West Shore Community College Performing Arts Series, in collaboration with Radiant Church, will present “A WSCC Holiday Rock Spectacular,” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 at Radiant Church, 409 S. Washington Ave., in Ludington.

The show will feature musicians from the Verve Pipe, Brena, local favorites Groove 101, Edgar Struble, Kevin DePree, Chloe Kimes and many more.

The holiday spectacular is an opportunity to ring in the holiday season with a powerful musical production featuring the music of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, For King and Country, Stevie Wonder, Dolly Parton and U2, to name a few.

“The concept for this show was a result of last year’s Living Room Series and a conversation with our WSCC Production Manager Adam Knudsen," said Ted Malt, Performing Arts Series director and professor of music studies at the college. "Many of the 14 musicians that will perform were on our Living Room Series and it was my goal to thank them by featuring everyone in a live show. Each musician on stage I have had the opportunity to perform music professionally with and this will be a homecoming."

Initial plans were for two shows, but due to scheduling changes, the 9 p.m. show will not take place.

“It’s always a joy for me to participate in these WSCC holiday events, and this year Ted and Adam have come up with something unique, featuring great singers and musicians from the area and beyond, playing holiday music that’s challenging and fun," said Struble, producer and artist in residence at WSCC. "I’m so looking forward to getting together with these talented folks, some of whom I’ve only met on a Zoom call, and putting together a memorable concert.”

Some WSCC alumni will be on the stage, including Craig Avery and Chloe Kimes. Kimes holds a bachelor’s degree in music business and songwriting from Middle Tennessee State University.

“Not only am I excited to perform, but can’t wait to share the stage with so many local legends," said Kimes. "This year’s Holiday Rock Spectacular is going to be a wonderful night.”

Malt added, “We are holding this event at Radiant Church in Ludington under the leadership of Pastor Jerry Theis. We consider Jerry and his team part of our team, and I am truly excited to continue to collaborate enhance programming in the future."

For more information, or to purchase reserved seat tickets, go to the college’s website at www.westshore.edu/performingarts

Customers can also call (231) 843-5507, or stop by the box office located in the bookstore at Schoenherr Campus Center. Visa, Master Card, Discover credit cards are accepted.