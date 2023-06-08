The Used Book Sale sponsored by the American Association of University Women (AAUW) Ludington Area Branch will be held on Friday, June 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to noon at the United Methodist Church on 5810 Bryant Road in Ludington.
The books will be sorted by categories including: fiction, nonfiction, special interest topics such as travel, cookbooks, religious, art, coffee table books, historical and children’s books. There will also be CDs and DVDs available.
The semi-annual sale began in 1964 at Lakeview School and due to the demolition of the school, the sale was relocated to the United Methodist Church for additional space, parking and browsing convenience. Please use the front entrance facing Bryant Road.
In prior years leftover books have been donated to: Yada Yada, Goodwill, St. Simon’s Bargain Center and Emelia Junk and Roberta Garner (who then donated them to other facilities in Ludington). In the last sale, the AAUW sold 350 boxes of books and 150 boxes of books were donated after the sale.
The AAUW currently has 300-plus boxes of books collected including 125 boxes donated by Windowsill Book Store in downtown Ludington. The group has 25 enthusiastic volunteers who love to sort books. For those interested in helping in the sale or sorting process, call Patty Otto at 845-7665.
Books may be donated to the organization at book barrels located at the Ludington Senior Center and Scottville Senior Center. For larger donations of boxed books, call Otto.
Since 1992, funds raised have been utilized for annual scholarship awards to high school graduates from local schools including: Ludington, Mason County Central, Mason County Eastern, Pentwater and Manistee.