Lakeshore Food 4 Kids was recently awarded a $2,500 grant to fight food insecurity in the community by the Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan Agent Charitable Fund (ACF). This grant will support Lakeshore Food 4 Kids’ backpack food program, which distributes food to participating students as they leave for the weekend or a longer school holiday.
Lakeshore Food 4 Kids is one of seven organizations throughout the state to receive a Feeding the Future Grant from the ACF in February. Organizations are nominated by a local Farm Bureau Insurance agent and selected by a committee of ACF donors based on the need of the organization, population being served, and overall goal of the program.
In 2023, a total of $144,000 will be awarded through this grant program. Feeding the Future grants are reviewed every other month and grants are awarded up to $4,000.
Farm Bureau Agent Wayne Brown nominated Lakeshore Food 4 Kids for the grant and fully supports the organization’s efforts to ensure that no child goes hungry. Brown cites the dedicated volunteers and school staff for their continued and diligent support of this program.
The ACF, whose mission is to end hunger in Michigan, is a donor-designated fund administered through the Michigan Foundation for Agriculture.
The Michigan Foundation for Agriculture, a 501©3 governed by Michigan Farm Bureau’s board of directors, positively contributes to the future of Michigan agriculture through leadership and educational programming.
Through grant programs like Feeding the Future, Farm Bureau agents, clients and partners provide food and educational programs to Michigan residents struggling with hunger and aid the more than 3,000 hunger-relief agencies throughout the state.