United Way of Mason County announced Wednesday that the co-chairs for the 2022-23 fundraising campaign are Alex and Bailey Richert.

The Richerts moved to Ludington in 2015 after both graduating from the University of North Dakota. They have three children that bring them joy and keep them on their toes.

Alex works with his family’s business, SFM Group and has found his calling in helping businesses in West Michigan with problem solving, strengthening communication, standardizing procedures and building a solid foundation for growth and success.

Alex was recently named one of the Future Five of Mason County.

“When I learned that 98% of the funds raised for our local United Way stayed right here in Mason County, I was committed to educating others of the great work they do," Alex said. "I look forward to helping the community work together to meet the needs of people."

Bailey has a degree in business administration and worked at SFM Group full time until having children. She now is hard at work starting her own business called Love Ludington Tours that works to create unique, memorable experiences for women in Mason County.

“I am so excited to partner with United Way of Mason County to raise funds for such worthy causes and to help educate people on what an asset this organization is to our community,” she said.

United Way of Mason County Executive Director Lynne Russel said the organization is thrilled to have the Richerts on board.

“We are very excited to welcome the Richerts as our 2022-23 United Way of Mason County Campaign chairs. I am looking forward to the enthusiasm, creativity and drive that they will bring to this campaign, and pleased to work with them to make this year’s campaign a success,” Russell said.

For information on how to give to the campaign, visit www.masoncountyuw.org and follow United Way of Mason County's Facebook page, at www.facebook.com/unitedwayofmasoncountymichigan.