This year, the Community Foundation for Mason County’s Youth Advisory Council has granted each All-Around Senior the opportunity to give $500 to a local nonprofit, according to a release from the Community Foundation of Mason County.

The All-Around Seniors will make their donations this week in conjunction with Match Day, which takes place on Aug. 5. Match Day, developed by the Community Foundation for Mason County, in partnership with Pennies from Heaven Foundation and Metalworks, is designed to provide operating support including wages and salaries, rent, utilities, etc. for organizations impacted by COVID-19, according to the release.

Ludington’s All-Around Senior, Karlee Plamondon, chose to support Sandcastles Children’s Museum. As a middle school student, Plamondon served as a Discovery Guide at the museum.

“The museum is a great place for children to play and use their imagination. I am happy to support Sandcastles with this gift and the matching funds it will generate,” Plamondon stated.

Andrea Carlson, Sandcastles’ board president, stated what the importance is of Match Day donations.

“While we have been excellent stewards of our finances, COVID-19 has created a financial burden as we generate most of our revenue during the summer months,” stated Carlson. “Donations like Karlee’s are crucial during this difficult time as we still incur expenses on our historic building without any admission revenue.”

Mason County Eastern’s All-Around Senior, Josh Manier, will support the Mason-Lake Conservation District on Match Day.

“This organization is important to me,” stated Manier. “Their work keeps our forests and water clean and healthy so that we can all continue to spend our summers and winters here doing the outdoor activities we love.”

Dani McGarry, executive director of the Mason-Lake Conservation District, was excited to receive notice of this unique donation.

“We’re always looking for ways to better connect with the younger generations of conservationists so that we can continue to do this great work,” stated McGarry. “Match Day donations will help us keep our programs going during this time, including water quality protection, stream bank erosion management, and replanting on all of our rivers and public and private land.”

Jenna Smith, Mason County Central’s All-Around Senior, chose to support COVE.

For more information on Match Day, visit www.mason-foundation.org/matchdayinfo.