The events surrounding Memorial Day in Ludington will look a bit different this year as organizers are dwelling on two events and the traveling tributes around the eastern portion of the county, but there will not be a parade.
Mason County Allied Veterans Council stated that it decided to discontinue the parade because the fewer number of participants than in previous years.
“The parade was about showcasing what the veterans represented — which is the various member-driven posts/organizations and the different wars and conflicts. With time, that has changed,” the council stated in a release.
The county, at one time, had six different veterans organizations. That number is two: The Edwin H Ewing American Legion in Ludington and the Custer Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Gold Bar Post.
The VFW hosts and presents traveling services in Scottville, Custer, Free Soil and the east side of the county, the release stated. Because of those services, many of the veterans are unable to attend the ceremonies in Ludington.
The auxiliary organizations and other non-veteran support groups also have decreased in numbers, the release stated.
“There just isn’t as much substance anymore to justify the coordination it takes,” the release stated.
The focus continues to be the ceremony that surrounds the Veterans Mall at Stearns Park in Ludington.
“We are so fortunate to have such a special space. Not only do we have a monument to recognize the various wars and conflicts, but a wonderful tribute to our very own hometown hero and Medal of Honor recipient William R. Charette, and also the beautiful sculpture ‘Ascent of Heroism’ honoring fallen heroes being guided home. All of this overlooking Lake Michigan,” the release stated.
Monday’s service at Stearns Park begins at 11:30 a.m. and it is scheduled to conclude around noon. At that time, the federal guideline allows for the flag to be raised from half-staff to full-staff that day.
“Patriotic music, prayer, keynote speaker, laying of wreaths, and the playing of Taps and a rifle salute to honor the fallen is what can be expected for the program,” the release stated.
Unlike previous years, Lakeshore Drive will not be closed, and organizers urge the public to use caution if they’re walking to the ceremony.
Before the late morning ceremony at Stearns Park, there will be a short tribute at 10 a.m. at the Fallen Heroes Memorial outside the Mason County Courthouse.
“The American Legion Honor Guard will say a prayer, play taps, and render a rifle salute,” the release stated. “Listed on the memorial are all the names of military fallen heroes from Mason County.”
For those who might miss the tribute, the council is inviting the public to visit the memorial and place a stick flag in the ground surrounding the memorial
“It is a way of saying, ‘I was there.’” the release stated. “The amount of flags left will represent how many people visited that day.”