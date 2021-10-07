The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza on Friday, Oct. 8 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Pizza is available for dine-in or pick up. You do not need to be a member to place a takeout order.
For pick up, call (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. Please have your order ready when you call and be ready to provide your name, as well as the type and color of your vehicle. Totals will be provided when you arrive for pickup. Only cash and checks will be accepted.
Those who order will be called when their pizza goes in the oven to prevent people from waiting longer than necessary. Pick up is in the back parking lot. Do not get out of the car, we will bring your order to you. There will be a sign where you are to pull up. All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust. Several toppings are available. You can also take your pizza home to bake.