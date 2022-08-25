Tourism is an economic engine in Ludington and Mason County fueled by our natural and cultural resources. The Ludington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau reported that room rental revenue reached a new record high in 2021 of $19.2 million.
The number of owners of second homes continues to increase in Ludington and Mason County and data from the county’s equalization office shows that collectively their tax payments represent 10% of the total tax revenue of the county. So why did they decide to invest here? It wasn’t because they were looking for employment or a good place to educate their children. It is very likely that our quality of life strongly influenced their decision.
Are non-profit cultural organizations simply revenue consumers or are they also revenue generators? The task force has launched a research process to address this question. The economic impact model was developed in concert with Michigan State University professor Steve Miller at the university’s Center for Economic Analysis.
This will be a three-year process producing longitudinal data. Funding support is being contributed by the Pennies From Heaven Foundation, the Community Foundation of Mason County and West Shore Community College. Beyond its financial support, WSCC is a valued partner in this endeavor providing technical assistance and managing the payroll service.
The surveying is being completed by Ludington High School students: Destiny Lucht, Julia Haveman, Liberty Stevens, Alisha Vaquera and her brother Andrew. They were recruited by Melanie Tomaski, direcor of work-based learning and advisor of LHS’s Business Professional Association.
In addition to collecting important research data from visitors, this process is a learning experience. It takes a special young person to approach a stranger and ask if they will participate in a survey. These five students are engaging visitors in an excellent manner. At the end of their experience, they will have considerable confidence in their people skills.
Each student uses a tablet to record responses and at the end of the first phase of surveying, the data will be batched and sent electronically to MSU.
Connie Schwass, recently retired professor and business chair at WSCC and now program director for MSU’s Institute of Applied Technology, supervises the research process which is conducted in downtown Ludington.
The Mason County Historical Society has generously provided space within its research center as an “oasis” where students can take a break, use the facilities and eat lunch.
The first phase of research will be completed in September.