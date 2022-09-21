Community Cats TNR, a local, non-profit group of volunteers, in partnership with Country Veterinary Clinic and Animal Hospital of Ludington has trapped, neutered and returned 1,300 Community Cats as of Sept. 14, 2022.

Cat No. 1,300 is a Siamese male named Tony. He was neutered and vaccinated by Dr. Crystal McConnell of Country Veterinary Clinic.

Tony is one of 19 cats and kittens, mostly Siamese and Siamese mix saved from a desperate future following the death of their caregiver. She had socialized and cared for these cats that now were facing a winter outdoors with no food, water or shelter and an abundance of predators.

Community Cats TNR led the effort to capture the cats and get them spayed/neutered and vaccinated. Lakeshore Animal Friends and Mason County Paws Humane Society partnered to get the cats into foster care and find permanent homes for all of them.

These cats can be seen by visiting the Facebook pages of Mason County Paws Humane Society, Lakeshore Animal Friends and Petfinder.org. A special adoption event by Mason County Paws Humane Society is scheduled from 11 a.m., to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2, 3349 W Johnson Road, Ludington, or can be seen by appointment by calling 231-757-9219.

During the past 10 years, volunteers for the Community Cats TNR program have been working with caregivers to Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) homeless cats, primarily in urban locations, throughout Mason County. Trap-Neuter-Return, commonly referred to as “TNR,” is the only method proven to be humane and effective at controlling feral cat population growth.

Although these rescued cats are not feral, they had become homeless and in need of adoption to new homes. Community Cats TNR, Mason County Paws Humane Society and Lakeshore Animal Friends frequently collaborate in the many situations where friendly kittens and/or cats are taken by the two rescue groups to foster and adopt, and remaining outdoor “feral” cats are trapped, neutered, and returned to the caregiver for continued care.

Both Lakeshore Animal Friends and Mason County Paws Humane Society have a large number of cats and kittens available for adoption. Call Mason County Paws Humane Society at 757-9219 or Lakeshore Animal Friends at 231-794-7328 for information. For information about Community Cats TNR, call 845-7888.

Community Cats TNR focuses on homeless cats that need to be trapped for safe handling and transport to the veterinary clinic. People who are caring for pets or friendly strays are encouraged to arrange for surgery with their own veterinarian and to contact www.fixingfurryfriends.org to secure a spay/neuter certificate to pay for a portion of the cost.

Community Cats TNR, Mason County Paws Humane Society, Lakeshore Animal Friends and Fixing Furry Friends rely on support from the community in the form of direct and memorial donations and fundraisers. There is a huge need for a no-kill shelter in Mason County and Mason County Paws Humane Society is working toward that goal. In the meantime there is an immediate need for families to foster cats and kittens until they can be permanently adopted.

Right now, these organizations are calling upon caring people to provide forever loving homes for these cats and kittens.