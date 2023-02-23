The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) continues to adjust annual spring weight restriction areas in an annual move to protect roads.

Effective 6 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, weight restrictions will be imposed and enforced on all state trunkline highways within the following area of Michigan:

• Highways north of a line on M-43 in the city of South Haven, then east on M-43 to U.S.131 in Kalamazoo County, then south on U.S. 131 to I-94 in Kalamazoo County, then east on I-94 to I-69 in Calhoun County, then north on I-69 to I-96 in Lansing, then east on I-96 to M-59 in Livingston County, then east on M-59 ending at the I-94 interchange in Macomb County.

• Highways south of a line on M-55 from the U.S. 31 intersection in Manistee County east to M-66 in Missaukee County, then north on M-66 to M-55 in Missaukee County, then east on M-55 to the intersection of U.S. 23 in Tawas in Iosco County.

All state trunk lines between these two lines will have weight restrictions imposed and enforced.

On routes designated as "all-season," there will be no reduction in legal axle weights.

On routes designated as "seasonal," there will be a posted weight reduction of 25% for concrete pavements and 35% for asphalt pavements.

All extended permits will be valid for oversize loads in the weight-restricted area on the restricted routes. Single-trip permits will not be issued for any overweight loads or loads exceeding 14 feet in width, 11 axles, and 150 feet in overall length on the restricted routes.

When roads that have been frozen all winter begin to thaw from the surface downward, melting snow and ice saturate the softened ground. During the spring thaw, the roadbed softened by trapped moisture beneath the pavement makes it more susceptible to damage. This contributes to pothole problems already occurring due to this winter's numerous freeze-thaw cycles.

MDOT determines when weight restrictions begin each spring by measuring frost depths along state highways, observing road conditions, and monitoring weather forecasts. Weight restrictions remain in effect until the frost line is deep enough to allow moisture to escape and the roadbeds regain stability.

County road commissions and city public works departments put in place their own seasonal weight restrictions, which usually, but not always, coincide with state highway weight restrictions. Signs are generally posted to indicate which routes have weight restrictions in effect.

For weight restriction information and updates, call 800-787-8960, or visit www.Michigan.gov/Truckers.