Local businesses and entrepreneurs have until March 24 to enter the Momentum Business Plan Competition, which will award cash and services to three winners this spring.
Any Mason County for-profit or nonprofit venture with a viable business idea, plan or invention — or existing organizations or companies with less than $250,000 in sales or revenue annually — is eligible to apply.
A complete business plan must be submitted along with an application.
A “Shark Tank"-style pitch night will be held Thursday, May 25 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts, when five finalists will present their ideas to a live audience.
A panel of judges will decide who will take top honors.
The prize breakdown is as follows:
• First place: $15,000 cash and $10,000 in business support services;
• Second place: $10,000 cash and $5,000 in support services;
• People’s Choice Award: $5,000 cash.
The competition is administered by the Chamber Alliance of Mason County and funded by the Pennies from Heaven Foundation.
Find complete rules and sign-up information at www.momentumstartup.org.