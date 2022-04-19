The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting concessionaire applications from nonprofit organizations for the 2022 Gus Macker Charity Basketball Tournament.
The deadline to submit an application is 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 3.
Concessionaire guidelines and applications can either be downloaded via the Chamber of Commerce website or picked up at the Chamber office, located at 119 S. Rath Ave.
The annual charity tournament is scheduled for June 18-19. The event will be held at Stearns Park with approximately 50 basketball courts set up to accommodate approximately 2,800 players, their families and friends.
For additional information on how to become a concessionaire, contact the Chamber at (231) 845-0324.