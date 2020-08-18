MANISTEE — A 74-year-old man appears to have drowned in Arcadia Lake, according to a press release from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post.
According to the release, a trooper with the post was flagged down by the man’s brother as the trooper was driving on M-22 near Arcadia Lake. The man said his brother was fishing, then turned up missing.
“While on the scene, the trooper and man observed what was later determined to be the man’s brother, unresponsive, floating in Arcadia Lake approximately 75 yards from shore,” the release stated.
Arcadia Township Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, and with the assistance of a local resident with a boat, they were able to bring the unresponsive man to shore. Arcadia Township Fire and Rescue attempted CPR without success, the release stated.
An investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy is being conducted. The state police believe the man, who is from Arcadia, fell down in the creek and drowned.
The state police and Arcadia Township Fire and Rescue were assisted by the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office and North Flight EMS.