MANISTEE — Deputies from the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office responded to Munson Manistee Hospital Thursday afternoon on a report of an armed man who was stated he was going to committ suicide, and law enforcement convinced the man to lay down his weapon before he was apprehended.
Manistee County Sheriff Brian Gutowski stated in a press release that deputies were dispatched to the hospital at 4:02 p.m., Thursday, after the man walked to the emergency entrance of the hospital. The hospital, and many nearby businesses, were contacted and placed in lockdown.
Deputies and officers from the Manistee Police Department were able to communicate with the man and convince him to lay down his firearm, Gutowski stated in the release. The man allegedly resisted initially before he was taken into protective custody.
The man was taken into the emergency department at the hospital for an evaluation.
Deputies and officers were also assistedby the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Tribal Police and Manistee Central Dispatch, according to the release.
The incident remains under investigation, Gutowski stated.