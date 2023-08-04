DETROIT — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District (USACE) began dredging operations Friday in Ludington and Pentwater harbors on Lake Michigan, the service announced Friday night in a press release.
The projects represent about $1.25 million in dredging to keep the federal navigation system safe and open for commercial and recreational traffic.
Ludington
Sault Ste. Marie-based MCM Marine, Inc., will dredge 81,323 cubic yards from the federal navigation channel lakeward of the breakwater heads and east to South Ferry Street. The material will be used to nourish the shore about 5,500 feet south of the south breakwater for 3,500 feet southward.
The $684,001 contract was initially awarded May 11, but additional surveys showed more shoaling in the area. The contract was increased to $833,231 for the additional work.
Viking Marine, as a subcontractor, has already begun dredging and placement. The contract requires the work to be completed by Sept. 25.
Pentwater
The King Co., Inc. of Holland, will remove 59,081 cubic yards of material from the navigation channel near the pierheads upstream to Pentwater Lake. The project contract, awarded March 30, for $299,025. Additional funding from the Work Plan in the 2023 Civil Works Budget added additional funding to increase the total award to $440,662. Under the conditions of the contract, the project could start Friday and be finished by December 2023.
Material from the dredging will be placed near the shore between 800-3,300 feet north of the north pier.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) previously permitted both projects for material placement before the contracts were awarded.
“These projects represent our continued work throughout the summer to keep the Lake Michigan waterways functional and safe for all users,” stated Elizabeth Newell Wilkinson, Grand Haven Resident Engineer, in the press release.
All residents and beachgoers should avoid getting close to the pipeline at the discharge point. After discharging, a bulldozer will grade the sand.
Safety cones will be posted near the areas of active bulldozing and pipeline discharge. Residents will still be able to use the beaches except for those areas designated as off-limits.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, maintains a navigation system of 81 harbors and channels joining lakes Superior, Michigan, Huron, St. Clair and Erie.