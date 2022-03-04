Two new exhibits — "Rabbit's Universe: Finding Joy Through COVID, Conflict & Quarantine," and Ruth Bloom-Dimmitt's "Weed Haven Whimsy" — are open today at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, with receptions taking place for both artists.

Bloom-Dimmitt's reception will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. in the LACA performance hall lobby gallery, while Rabbit's reception will take place from 5 to 8 p.m.

Receptions for Rabbit will continue every Friday in March at the same time.

The receptions are free and open to the public.

Rabbit AKA James Thomas, considers his visual art to be modern impressionism. He has studied at Grand Valley State University, Kendall College of Art and Design and the Art Institute of Chicago. His exhibit features paintings and other art he's created since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, including found-object sculptures, installations and writings.

Bloom-Dimmitt is an artist, poet, dancer and creative force. Born in Chicago on July 19, 1928, she was a “seeker” from the beginning.

After a life of travel and adventure, she settled in West Michigan and named her homestead Weed Haven, a rural setting inspires her unique folk art, writing and activism.

Her artwork, as well as excerpts from her recently published book, "Weed Haven Whimsy," are included in the exhibit.

The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is located at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.