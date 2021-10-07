Do you remember the promise I made to you last winter about looking through the old church cookbook? Even doing a column on them? Well, today is Sunday, after church and dinner, and it seems to be a great time. The rain is blowing hard against our living room window. Fall seems to be calling.

Hubby decided to use his new recliner for a much needed nap. My heart and hand want to do something special. Passing the time writing my column will do.

I head for the old book shelves. My eyes spot the old Trinity Church Cookbook. Oh yes, it’s time to fill my promise. It’s “Old Friends and Old Cookbook” time.

The rain beats harder, making a sad noise, bending the trees and bushes. Time to begin my column. Turning the pages I spot a dear friend, Bonnie Olson and candied sweet potatoes on page 57.

Bonnie was a dear friend, sharing many Sunday services singing in duets. Then we spent Friday nights at Oriole Field with our hubbies, screaming our voices out to support our football-crazy sons. She always had time to share our friendship. She was just as sweet as her “Candied Sweet Potatoes.”

Helen Williams, page 61, and her old-fashion beef pot roast. Helen was a loving friend. Her voice sang when she talked. She loved to cook and was very good at it. She loved her family and her home, but God always came first. Helen once said she was as old fashioned as her old-fashion beef pot roast. She was a dear friend to me.

Jan Ortquist, page 128. Strawberry glazed pie. The page her recipe is on has many strawberry stains on it. Why? Because it’s my husband’s favorite!

Jan is so quiet and loving — a true friend. I’m sure her family calls her blessed as the Bible says to do. She is always willing to help or pray for someone — always having time.

Judy Harwood, page 9, Tacos. Now I will tell you if you need any praying done — call Judy! Judy is probably my special prayer partner. Even though she and Ed have moved to Virginia, and we only talk on the phone.

She seems so close to God. I feel like I need her. I’ve always said that Judy doesn’t pray, she talks directly to God and I know He listens.

If God is your father, you can always talk to him. I believe that.

Well, the afternoon has passed and the rain is slowly making its way out to the “Big Lake.”

Hubby is slowly opening his eyes. I think it’s time for a piece of Jan’s strawberry pie and a hot cup of coffee.

I’ve said many times that it isn’t fun growing old, but it’s fun to remember — like this afternoon. Maybe we’ll do a cookbook column in the spring. There are lots of pages left. I just have to remember what shelf I put the book on.