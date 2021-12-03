VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College will hold open auditions at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 and 16 for an upcoming production of the musical, “Footloose.”
The production of the beloved ‘80s favorite will open March 3 and will be directed by Michelle Kiessel. The “Footloose” Oscar- and Tony-nominated Top 40 score has stood the test of time.
Kiessel states those auditioning should come prepared to sing a song of their choice that demonstrates their vocal range and ability. Vocal auditions will be followed by reading from the script and a separate dance audition. Participants are asked to come dressed in clothing and shoes that allow freedom of movement.
Whether one thinks they are the perfect Ren, his best friend Willard, or the Reverend, all are welcome. Students, first-timers, seasoned actors or potential crew members are encouraged to attend auditions on the WSCC Campus, Center Stage Theater.
For more information on the production and auditions, contact Kiessel via email at mkiessel@westshore.edu.
The production will start at 7:30 p.m. from March 3-5 and 10-12 and at 2 p.m. on March 6, 12 and 13.