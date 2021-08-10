The August garden of the month is at 301 N. William St. It is on the corner of N. William and W. Pere Marquette Streets. The covered front porch has a roomy seating area with four large hanging baskets of colorful mixed annuals. This home has foundation plantings in front of ‘Twist-N-Shout’ Lacecap Hydrangeas, pansies, hosta and grasses. The side of the home facing W. Pere Marquette St. has an attractive window box planted with White Licorice, petunias, bacopa, geraniums and other annuals. The foundation is accented by ‘Cut and Come Again’ Zinnias. A covered breezeway and patio are highlighted by purple alliums, sneezeweed and tall grasses for privacy. Please drive by to view this landscaped home and the many colorful plantings.
