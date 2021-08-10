Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Mostly cloudy early. Scattered strong thunderstorms this afternoon. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 82F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.