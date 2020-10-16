HART — The State Sheriffs Chefs Enforcement Narcotics Team (SSCENT) announced the arraignment of a Baldwin man for delivery of methamphetamine Friday.
Bryan Clifford Randall, 53, was arraigned on three counts of delivery of methamphetamine in 78th District Court in Newaygo on Thursday, according to a release from SSCENT. Bond was set at $75,000, 10-percent deposit.
Randall’s arrest stemmed from an “ongoing investigation” by SSCENT, according to the release.
SSCENT detectives were assisted at the scene of the arrest by Michigan State Police Troopers and canine unit from the Hart Post. SSCENT is a multi-jurisdictional task force that serves Manistee, Mason, Oceana and Lake counties. If someone has information about drug activity in the area, contact SSCENT at (231) 843-7045 or the local police department.