YATES TWP. — The Village of Baldwin reported a spill of untreated wastewater that occurred Tuesday morning.
Nathan Filley, signing operator for the village’s wastewater treatment plant, said 20 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled from a lift station in Yates Township in an area of ground of two feet by two feet. The lift station sends wastewater from the township to the village's plant.
“It was in a grassy area,” Filley said. “It didn’t flow into any water source. We put lye down, and it had minimal impact.”
The spill was discovered around 10 a.m., Tuesday. The pumps are operating, and an electrician is expected to assess why the automatic alert system did not notify workers of the spill, he said.
“Checking on that is part of the corrective action we’re taking,” Filley said.