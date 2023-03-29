The Baldwin Waste Water Treatment plant saw an overflow of 380 gallons of raw sewage Wednesday, according to the firm that manages the plant.
Nathan Filley, lead operator for Infrastructure Alternatives — the firm that manages the plant for the village — said the overflow of raw sewage remained within the property of the plant and there is no impact to surrounding properties.
Filley said the estimated spillage was 380 gallons, and it was detected at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. The overflow concluded at 10:30 a.m., and crews worked to clean up the site.
"It was a limited amount," Filley said.
There is no impact on the water supply or the ground, he added.
"Everything is still normal," Filley said.
The leak itself was found, and it is being addressed.
Any contamination was near the front of the plant itself, according to Filley.