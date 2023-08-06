Interlake Maritime Services President Mark Barker apologized in a video published on YouTube on Saturday for the end of the SS Badger’s season, thanked the employees in Ludington and vowed the ship would return 2024.
The video, published on the Lake Michigan Carferry: SS Badger YouTube page, ran 5 minutes, 28 seconds, features Barker discussing the incident that caused the end of the 2023 season. Interlake Maritime Services is the parent company to Lake Michigan Carferry.
The ramping system was damaged on July 21, forcing LMC to cancel the SS Badger’s season between Ludington and Manitowoc, Wisconsin.
“No one is more disappointed than all of us at the Lake Michigan Carferry to end our 70th season so unexpectedly. This was a very difficult yet unavoidable decision given the nature and the impact of this significant failure rending our ramp system inoperable in the Badger’s home port (of Ludington),” Barker said in the video.
Barker explained that one of the counterweight towers collapsed, and what the system was needed for what the ship was originally designed.
“As the Badger was built as a railroad car ferry, the ramp was designed and built to handle the weight of loaded railcars, and it weighs approximately 250 tons. In order to raise and lower the ramp to accommodate the changing water levels, and the change in vessel draft to allow the Badger to pull away from the dock, a system of counterweights, which are those large weights that are suspended from the towers on either side of the ramp are used,” Barker said in the video.
Barker said the cause of the incident is still undetermined. He praised, though, the efforts of Ludington’s employees for their efforts on the morning of July 21.
“It is not the result of any crew action or collision. In fact, the quick actions of the crew helped to mitigate any further issues,” Barker said in the video. “The quick actions of the Badger team made sure that the area was clear and thankfully no one was injured, and the Badger did not sustain any damage.
“We’re also fortunate that the Badger was moored at the dock at the time, and the heavy damp was down and resting on the stern of the vessel when the tower failed,” Barker said in the video.
Barker said in the video that the tower, counterweight and concrete that makes up the structure is several hundred tons, and the contractors need to do extensive work to replace it.
“Contractors have estimated that will take several months to remove the debris and install a new system. It is that timeline that drove the difficult decision to suspend service for the remainder of this season,” Barker said in the video.
Barker was very thankful for the staff in Ludington.
“Our people is what makes the Badger what it is, and they have been working nonstop since the incident happened looking at every possible solution to get the boat back underway this season. I cannot thank them enough,” Barker said in the video. “I know this shutdown and unfortunate end of the season affects them in a meaningful way, and we are truly appreciative of their efforts.”
Barker apologized to both Ludington and Manitowoc for the disruption of the ship’s service.
“I understand the role we play, and I understand the impact that this has. We also appreciate the support and partnership with you. We’ll be back next year,” Barker said in the video. “We are so sorry for this disruption that this is causing the cities of Manitowoc and Ludington.”
Barker apologized to the Badger’s passengers and customers for the inconvenience and disruptions they experienced, but he said Interlake was committed to returning the Badger to service.
“We are already underway making the necessary repairs in the ramping systems so the Badger can come back better and stronger in 2024. The repairs are extensive and complicated, and it will take months to complete,” Barker said in the video. “But we are already making good progress removing the structure that fell and prepping the site for the new longterm fix.
“We truly appreciate all the support, patience and understanding from our loyal passengers and our port communities who we know rely on us for travel and tourism.”
Barker said he also understands the interest in the ship, and he asked the public to refrain from going inside the work area in Ludington.
“We do have security fencing up, and we’re asking to respect the security fencing for the safety of themselves and for those who are working to make the repairs,” Barker said in the video.
He said the company plans to keep the public informed on the repairs.
“We are truly sorry for this disruption, and we will keep you updated as we progress in our repairs. Thank you again for your understanding and patience, and we look forward to seeing you in 2024,” Barker said in the video.