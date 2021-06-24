Today’s Pure Ludington Sunset Bonfire has been postponed according to the Ludington Area Conventions & Visitors Bureau. The first bonfire will now take place at Sterns Park at 8 p.m. on July 1.
Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: June 24, 2021 @ 3:13 pm
