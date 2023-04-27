MANISTEE — A 51-year-old Bear Lake man has been arrested for suspected arson in connection with a structure fire on Wednesday, according to a release from the Manistee County Sheriff's Office.
The man is suspected of having deliberately started a fire at his residence in the 8000 block of Lake Street in Bear Lake Township on Wednesday, Manistee County Sheriff Brian Gutkowski stated.
Deputies responded to a report of a structure fire at approximately 11:34 a.m. Upon arriving, they found the house fully engulfed in flames, the release stated.
"After completing a thorough investigation, a 51-year-old Bear Lake resident was arrested in connection with the structure fire," Gutkowski stated. "The initial investigation indicates the suspect, who resided in the home, purposefully started a fire in the hallway of the residence which resulted in the residence being a total loss."
The suspect's identity is being withheld pending arraignment.
The Manistee County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Tribal Police, the Michigan State Police, the Bear Lake, Onekama and Arcadia fire departments, MMR EMS and Manistee County Central Dispatch during this incident.