MANISTEE — The Michigan State Police announced Thursday afternoon an arraignment of a Benzonia man who allegedly wrote “derogatory and vulgar” emails to staff of 19th Circuit Court in Manistee.
Ryan Welsh King, 45, was arraigned Thursday in 85th District Court in Manistee on a count of aggravated stalking. A $10,000, 10 percent cash surety bond was set, according to the release.
The released stated King went to the offices of the court in September 2021 and allegedly “was loud, argumentative and vulgar with staff.”
After being asked to leave, the release stated King sent “numerous emails” to staff despite being told to cease all contact.
An investigation followed, and a report was submitted to the attorney general’s office, the release stated. A warrant was issued on July 8, and King was arrested at his home on July 13.
The next hearing in the case is scheduled for July 27.