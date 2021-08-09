MANISTEE — The Michigan State Police Cadillac post arrested a Beulah man Saturday morning for a variety of charges after he allegedly ran from troopers while in handcuffs.

According to a press release, a trooper initially stopped Luke Russell Bronson, 44, for an equipment violation and lane use at 12:15 a.m. on Chippewa Highway near Thorpe Road in Brown Township.

As the trooper approached Bronson’s vehicle, the trooper saw a dark colored object thrown from the passenger side window. Bronson was asked to exit his vehicle, and the trooper placed him in handcuffs.

The trooper then recovered the item which was a sock containing what was believed to be methamphetamine and a kit used to inject it. According to the release, the trooper spoke with Bronson about what he found, and the trooper began to search Bronson’s vehicle.

As the trooper was conducting his search, the trooper looked to where Bronson was supposed to be, and Bronson was not there. The trooper reviewed his in-car video and it allegedly shows Bronson running in handcuffs in a southwest direction.

The trooper radio into dispatch, and deputies of the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians responded along with a canine unit. They were unable to locate Bronson. A broadcast was made for area law enforcement to be on the lookout for Bronson.

At approximately 9 a.m., Saturday morning, troopers saw a man matching Bronson’s description walking northbound on U.S. 31 near 9 Mile Road. According to the release, the man’s hands appeared to be together and partially concealed by his shirt. As the troopers slowed down, the man allegedly ran into a wooded area.

The man was located a short time later in a driveway at a residence. He complied with the troopers’ commands and was placed in custody, according to the release. He complained of pain throughout various parts of his body. He was taken to Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital before being lodged in the Manistee County Jail.

Bronson was arraigned in 85th District Court in Manistee County on a count of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of resisting and obstructing police and a count of escaping from lawful custody.

Bond was set at $12,500, 10 percent cash or surety. His next scheduled court date is at 3:45 p.m., Aug. 25.