The 21st annual Ludington Rotary Holiday Auction moves online this year with bidding opening Saturday, Nov. 28, and continuing through Wednesday, Dec. 2, at one.bidpal.net/ludingtonrotary.

The auction concludes with a livestream event, from 7 to 8 p.m., Dec. 2, at the auction website, according to a release from the club.

Register at any time to see what’s available and to place a bid.

Among the nearly 150 items, gift certificates and experiences offered are an e-bike, golf packages, a Mackinac Island stay, a Upper Peninsula dogsled ride, gift baskets, furniture, tools, a plane ride, Costa sunglasses, a handmade wooden pizza peel and rocking cutter, wooden bowls, landscaping certificate, restaurant deals, a Todd & Brad Reed Photography signature print and much more.

“We wanted to do the event for the community,” stated Dale Horowski, chair of the Rotary Holiday Auction Committee, in the press release while noting it’s been part of the local holiday season for two decades.

Proceeds from the auction items and/or donations made in lieu of bidding will support the club’s endeavors such as the STRIVE student-mentor program, scholarships, dictionaries and books for students, the Rotary Park project and all that Rotary does to support the Ludington area community and beyond.

With no elephant ear sales in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions, the auction is the club’s only event income for the year.

Rotarians Michelle King and Julee Sarto worked their creative magic in putting the auction site together.

Some items up for auction are on display in the Lindsay’s Furniture storefront at 114 E. Ludington Ave. The display was put in place by Rotarians Tom Lane, Nancy Fife and Jac Russell.

Livestream hosts will be Club President Jim Jensen, Auction Committee Chair Dale Horowski, emcees Russell and Fife as well as Jeff Olmstead, who put together a Bidding and a Bite dining option.

Olmstead has connected the club with local restaurants, House of Flavors, Hungry Howie’s, Jamesport Brewing Co. and Ludington Bay Brewing Co., for auction night takeout specials. Make Bidding and a Bite plans in advance at the auction website and pick up the meal on auction night.

“We want to support the local community,” Jensen stated.

Sponsors this year are Safe Harbor Credit Union, West Shore Bank, Shelby State Bank, Safety Decals, Metalworks, House of Flavors and Country Veterinary Clinic.