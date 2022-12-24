Blizzard conditions will continue for Mason County and along the lakeshore, the National Weather Service stated late Saturday morning.

The service stated that the winds will die down Sunday, but temperatures will stay in the teens.

Wind chills will be in the single digits into Monday, and some light snowfall is possible Sunday and into Monday.

Another inch of snow could fall in Mason County Saturday and into Saturday night with blowing snow continuing to be an issue into the evening.

Residents around the area were digging out their driveways and walks Saturday morning around Ludington as the snow lightened from the skies. The winds, though, continued to gust.

People also ventured out to the Loomis Street boat launch to see the wind whip up Lake Michigan and splash against the breakwaters both near the lighthouse and by the boat launch itself.

Winds measured at Ludington 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 32 mph Saturday afternoon. Winds overnight from Friday into Saturday were as high as 22.9 mph sustained with the highest speed recorded 40.3 mph at 8:42 p.m., Friday.

The Mason County Road Commission asked residents to stay home unless people “absolutely have to go somewhere,” in a Facebook post.

“There are dozens of abandoned vehicles in our way,” the post stated. “If you go out you likely will become one of them. Our trucks are getting stuck trying to get all the roads open.”

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office stated that some snow drifts are 6 feet high.