Donations made to Blue Hat Ministries during the next two years will be matched up to $50,000 thanks to a matching grant from the Pennies From Heaven Foundation.

Blue Hat Ministries is a local 501c3 nonprofit that provides legal guardianship for many local disabled adults. The organization’s mission is to help dependent adults thrive, no matter their circumstances, and to bridge the gaps in connections and support those in legal guardianships.

The organization needs more help, and the grant from the foundation will provide it, matching any donations, up to $50,000, made to the organization in 2023 and 2024.

“This is incredibly exciting news,” volunteer fundraiser Brad Reed said. “This will help us right away at Blue Hat Ministries provide immediate services that are so desperately needed for some of our county’s most vulnerable citizens.”

Reed added that the grant will help the organization grow an endowment fund with the Community Foundation for Mason County.

“We live and work in such a supportive area of West Michigan and I am fired up to see what we can all do when we come together on this important initiative,” he said.

Blue Hat Ministries Executive Director Lena Bluestein said the grant is “an answer to our prayers.”

She added that several events are planned to help raise funds, including an evening of dining at 6 p.m. Friday, June 2 at Chef John’s European Cafe & Bakery in Ludington.

Individuals or businesses that are interested in learning more about Blue Hat Ministries and their different fundraising events and opportunities can log visit www.bluehatministriesinc.org or contact Bluestein at (231) 233-7965.

Monica Schuyler, executive director of Pennies from Heaven, can be contacted at (231) 480-4094 or by email at Monica.Schuyler@pfhf.org.