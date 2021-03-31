CADILLAC — The Michigan State Police Cadillac Post is investigating a single-vehicle fatal rollover crash after troopers responded to a scene at 6 a.m. Tuesday on Coates Highway near U.S. 31 in Manistee Township.
According to a press release from the state police, Cynthia Ann Sterzer, 64, of Brethren, was traveling westbound on Coates Highway. She crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the road and rolled over several times before her vehicle stopped. Sterzer was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the release, Sterzer was not wearing a seat belt. Troopers do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
The state police was assisted at the scene by the Manistee County Sheriff's Office, fire departments from Manistee, Onekama, Maple Grove and Filer townships and Mobile Medical Response Ambulance.