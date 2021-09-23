The Mason County Road Commission announced Thursday afternoon that Bryant Road in Pere Marquette Township between Jebavy Drive to east of Sherman Road will be closed for road work starting Monday, Sept. 27.
According to a press release from Eric Nelson, county highway engineer for the road commission, crews will be working to create a left-turn lane for the new elementary school building. The work includes installing trenches and ditches, earthwork and paving. Nelson stated the work is expected to be completed by Oct. 23.
The detour around the work will include Jebavy Drive, Johnson Road/Tinkham Avenue and Washington Avenue.