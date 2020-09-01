The Mason County Road Commission announced that there will be lane closures on U.S. 10 east of Pere Marquette Highway starting at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to reduce a bump on U.S. 10.
Eric Nelson, Mason County highway engineer, stated in a release that a bump will be reduced in the roadway where the asphalt meets the concrete between the McDonald's and Big Boy restaurants on U.S. 10.
Both the westbound and eastbound lanes will be reduced from two lanes to one lane in each direction to complete the work.
"Please expect delays and use additional caution when traveling in this area," Nelson stated in a release. "The work is anticipated to be completed by early afternoon."