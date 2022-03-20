State Sen. Jon Bumstead announced he filed the appropriate paperwork to run for re-election to the Michigan Senate last week.

Bumstead filed in the new 32nd District which includes the majority of Muskegon, Oceana and Mason counties as well as parts of Manistee and Benzie counties. Bumstead, R-Fremont, currently represents the 34th District that includes Oceana, Newaygo and Muskegon counties.

According to a release from his campaign, Bumstead is a life-long native of northwestern Michigan, graduating from Newaygo High School and the Newaygo County Career Tech Educational Center Building Trades Program. Before running for public office, he ran Bumstead Construction for more than three decades building custom homes and remodels.

“I have had the honor and privilege to serve the residents of the 34th State Senate District for the last four years,” Bumstead stated in the release. “While we have achieved a great deal for our constituents, there is still a lot of work to be done.

“Running for re-election to the State Senate is about the people I represent,” said Bumstead. “Many families and businesses have contacted our office for help with issues with state government. Whether people were trying to work through state-level COVID mandates, trying to receive unemployment when their jobs were shut down or eliminated, or when businesses were struggling with state bureaucrats, we were their advocates and helped them. My staff and I will continue to help everyone in this district when they need us.”

Bumstead is the current vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee. He also serves as the chair of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Natural Resources and Environment, Great Lakes and Energy; chair of the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules; and serves on the Appropriations subcommittees for General Government and K-12 and Michigan Department of Education and Senate committees on Natural Resources, Energy and Technology, Advice and Consent, and Finance.

According to the release, Bumstead is an advocate for local control, protecting individual freedoms, reducing taxes for small business and families, and protecting the state’s natural resources like our lakes, rivers and streams.

“The problem with most politicians is that they don’t really listen to the people they represent,” said Bumstead. “Whether it’s listening to our local governments and working with them to protect veterans and save money, ensuring our local schools and parents are the ones in control of educating our children or providing money to ensure we have clean water and protecting our natural resources my team and I are laser focused on solving the issues brought to us by the people we serve.”

State Rep. Terry Sabo, D-Ravenna, of the 92nd District also declared to run for the seat.