The Mason County Promise Zone announced Tuesday that Vic Burwell was appointed to its board by Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey earlier this month.
In a release from the promise zone, Burwell emphasized the necessity of training,certifications, and college degrees for local students, and noted that he has full confidence in the Promise partnership with West Shore Community College in connecting students to such educational opportunities.
“My own children,” Burwell stated, “have attended WSCC, graduated, and transferred to other colleges with wonderful preparation. The quality of the education available at WSCC for our students is, without question, excellent. Students who attend WSCC are well prepared to continue their education at other universities or to enter the workforce following one of their many certificate or associate degrees.”
Burwell has already participated in local promise zone board activities as a Student Success Committee member.
Burwell will serve a four-year term, which will continue through March 2026, with the option for legislative renewal.
In the years ahead, Burwell stated that he is “looking forward to (using) my networking connections within Mason County, from my 60 years of life experiences in this wonderful county, to further develop the awareness of promise and how it can benefit the students and the community.”
The Mason County Promise Zone Authority Board is an 11-member public board that governs the promise scholarship and related activities and has two legislatively appointed members selected by leaders of the Michigan House and Senate.