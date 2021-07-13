LANSING — A series of bills that saw significant input from Mason County were signed into law by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Tuesday.

Whitmer signed four bills that began in the house to make school buses safer.

“Every child in Michigan deserves access to a safe, secure ride to and from school,” Whitmer stated in a press release. “These bills make our school buses safer, allowing every child to safely attend school, where they can learn and grow. I am proud to sign these bills that puts Michigan’s children first.”

Jack O’Malley, 101st State Representative, R-Lake Ann sponsored one of the four bills that received a lot of input from Katrina Morris, transportation director for West Shore Educational Services District and an immediate past president of the Michigan Association of Pupil Transportation.

Two of the bills signed, one sponsored by O’Malley, creates a $500 fine for unauthorized boarding of a bus. The other prohibits unauthorized people from boarding a school bus without the permission of the bus driver.

More from this section Scottville DDA to launch Optimist Park, sculpture fundraiser Thursday

“MAPT would like to thank Governor Whitmer for signing these bills, which will ensure the safety of children walking to and from a school bus and educate the motoring public about what to do when approaching a school bus as well,” Morris stated in the release. “We are also grateful to Rep. Jack O’Malley and a bipartisan coalition of legislators who have worked tirelessly on this legislation for the past few years that not only protects schoolchildren, but school district transportation professionals and the motoring public as well.”

O’Malley was grateful for the passage of the bills into law.

“For families across our state, the safety of their children is paramount,” O’Malley stated. “We have heard many stories of tragedies that occurred on buses or while children are in the process of getting on or getting off a bus. These reforms strengthen enforcement. They make it clear that if you run through a stop sign a bus is displaying, you will be seen. They make it clear that you must respect the bus and the individual operating it. These measures will keep kids safer and give parents more peace of mind when they are entrusting their children to an entity besides themselves.”

The other two bills signed allow for buses to be equipped with a stop-arm camera system and provide for the use of visuals for evidence in a proceeding for failing to stop or overtaking a stopped school bus when red flashing lights are activated.