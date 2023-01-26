MANISTEE — The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office stated that it responded to an incident that was initially believed to be gun shots at a Manistee Area Public Schools bus Wednesday afternoon, but it turned out to be that a student threw an object that smashed a window.
Deputies responded to the initial report of gunfire striking a school bus at 3:52 p.m., Wednesday, on Claybank Road in Manistee Township, according to a release from Manistee County Sheriff Brian Gutowski. The driver the bus drove to another location for another bus to pick up the students and continue the route. Deputies arrived on the scene and began to investigate.
“It was reported that the bus had just dropped a student off when the students began to yell that the window had been ‘shot out,’” Gutowski stated. “It should be noted that investigators interviewed the student who had just been dropped off, and the student stated they did not hear a gunshot.”
After gathering evidence at the scene, a detective with the office met with school staff to review camera footage from inside the bus. After viewing the video, a student was observed throwing an object inside the bus which caused the window to break.
No one was injured on the bus.