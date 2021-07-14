CADILLAC — A Michigan State Police trooper with the Cadillac Post received the department’s Meritorious Award earlier this week at a ceremony in Lansing.
Trooper Marc Moore earned the award after he investigated a sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl and uncovering similar crimes, according to a press release. He was made aware of the initial assault in August 2019.
The honors come in the wake of an initial investigation of a Manton man, Nathan Christopher Halsel. Halsel pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct third degree in 28th Circuit Court in Cadillac in one case and criminal sexual conduct third degree in a separate case also in 28th Circuit Court.
The man was living in the home of the initial victim’s family and Moore determined the assaults happened for several months, according to a press release.
Moore, through his investigation, located 11 additional, underage, female survivors across three counties and as far back as 10 years. The girls ranged in ages 12 to 15 at the time of the assaults. Halsel’s name does not appear in online records for similar crimes in 79th District Court in Mason County or 76th District Court in Manistee County.
Moore worked with the attorney general’s office to prosecute the crimes.
“Without the persistence of Trooper Marc Moore, the overall investigation may not have been as extensive as it was,” stated Lt. Frank Keck, commander of the Cadillac Post, in a press release. “Because of the diligence, additional survivors were identified, and a pattern of abuse was stopped.”
Moore enlisted with the state police on May 21, 1995, graduated as a member of the 112th Trooper Recruit School and was assigned to the Cadillac Post.