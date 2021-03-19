CADILLAC — A 40-year-old Cadillac woman was arraigned in 85th District Court on a murder charge and other felony charges in relation to the homicide the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post investigated Wednesday.
According to a press release from the state police, Angelee Noel Ross, 40, of Cadillac, was arraigned on a felony count of homicide, two felony counts of killing/torturing an animal third degree and three counts of felony firearms. Ross is being held without bond in the Manistee County Jail, and her next scheduled appearance April 6.
The state police’s investigation indicated that Ross was at the residence of William Joseph Johnson, 56, of Wellston, either on the evening of Tuesday, March 16, and/or the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 17.
Ross allegedly murdered Johnson and his two dogs. According to the press release, Johnson “sustained multiple acts of violence to his head and body resulting in his death.” The two dogs also “showed signs of significant trauma caused by multiple stab wounds to their bodies,” according to the release. The state police allege that Ross and Johnson were in a previous dating relationship and were still acquaintances.