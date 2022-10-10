A candidate forum on Oct. 20 will highlight key general election races and give contenders an opportunity to explain to a live audience what sets them apart from the competition.
The event will be held at West Shore Community College and feature pivotal state and local competitions on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. The candidate forum kicks off at 7 p.m. at the Administration & Conference Building (North Lounge) of WSCC, 3000 N. Stiles Road, Scottville. Members of the public are encouraged to submit questions for the candidates ahead of time to the Ludington Daily News. Audience members will also have the opportunity to submit questions for consideration during the live event.
The event will also be broadcast live on the following Facebook pages:Ludington & Scottville Chamber, Ludington Daily News, Mason County Press and WMOM-FM.
“The Chamber, along with our media partners Ludington Daily News, Mason County Press and WMOM, take a lot of pride in presenting this informative event to the community,” said Brandy Miller, president/CEO of the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce. “We make a point to not make this event a debate, but rather, an opportunity for the public to hear directly from the candidates on issues and topics affecting Mason County. Audience members may also have the opportunity to talk face-to-face with candidates before or after the event.”
The forum will feature the following races on the November ballot:
● 4th District - Mason County Commission: Rita Copenhaver (D) and Lewis Squires (R)
● 7th District - Mason County Commission: Ed Miller (D) and Ron Bacon (R)
● City of Ludington Mayor: Steve Miller and Mark Barnett (no party affiliations)
● 101st State House District: Amanda Siggins (D) and Joseph Fox (R)
● 102nd State House District: Brian Hosticka (D) and Curt Vanderwall (R)
● 32nd State Senate District: Terry Sabo (D) and Jon Bumstead (R)
● 2nd U.S. House District: Jerry Hilliard (D) and John Moolenaar (R)
To submit a question for a candidate, please email editor@ludingtondailynews.com by 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Questions will be selected at the discretion of the panel.