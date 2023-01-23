FloraCraft, the world’s leading manufacturer and marketer of craft and floral foam, announced Chief Operating Officer Steve Carlson was promoted to president, the company announced in a press release Monday.

A 20-year veteran of the company, Carlson will lead all manufacturing, fabrication and global supply efforts. He will also assume new roles in strategy development, accounts and marketing, according to the release. In addition to his promotion to president, Carlson will remain COO, a position he has held since 2019.

Carlson assumes this new role from Eric Erwin, who has served as president and CEO of FloraCraft since 2017. Erwin will continue in his role as CEO and remain on the board of directors, overseeing sales, marketing and product development, according to the release. Company founder Lee Schoenherr continues to serve as chairman of the board.

“Steve is truly a gifted executive, and this promotion is very well-deserved,” Erwin stated in the release. “When I first arrived at FloraCraft, it became very clear he had extensive knowledge of the business, understanding its complexities and nuances. He has taken that knowledge and found innovative ways to help us grow, modernize and become even more efficient.

“What’s more, he understands how to develop leaders from within, which is a critical component to our success," Erwin stated in the release. "He truly embodies our values, and I am confident his leadership will allow FloraCraft to thrive for another 75 years – and beyond.”

Carlson joined the company in 2000 when the company he owned with his father was acquired by FloraCraft, according to the release. During the past two decades, Carlson has played key roles in modernizing the business, including:

• Selecting and implementing its award-winning enterprise resource planning, or ERP, system.

• Creating an automation strategy to reduce costs and increase productivity.

• Building a world-class team of strong operators and problem solvers.

“A team committed to excellence, driven by innovation and not afraid to ask questions has been a crucial component in FloraCraft’s success,” Carlson stated in the release. “I look forward to fostering and growing this environment in my new position as we push the boundaries of how we operate, find new ways to serve our customers and invest in our community.

“I’m honored to be entrusted with a key role in guiding the company’s future and look forward to the challenges and opportunities ahead,” he stated.

Under Erwin’s leadership, FloraCraft has intentionally been focused on succession planning and building internal leadership, according to the release. Working with the board of directors and leadership team, Erwin has spent several years "talent mapping," identifying individuals who can grow into new leadership positions, including Carlson.

“With this announcement, we continue to execute our plan of building a long-term and sustainable organization filled with the best leaders,” Erwin stated. “We are committed to remaining independent and developing a world-class organization here in Ludington.

“For more than six years, I have been deeply focused on creating a succession plan that raises up our next generation of leadership. I feel very confident we are well on the way of that journey,” he stated.

Active in the Ludington community, Carlson has served as president of the Ludington Area Schools Board of Education for eight years. During his tenure on the school board, he was a champion for the construction and transformation of the district’s facilities, including the new Ludington Elementary School and the remodeled middle/high school complex, according to the release. He is also former president of the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce. He and his wife, Andrea, have two daughters.