The Natural Resource Conservation Service in Scottville is currently accepting applications for the Environmental Quality Incentive Program (EQIP), and the deadline is Jan. 14.
EQIP provides landowners with technical expertise and cost-share assistance for best management practices that address natural resource concerns. Popular activities in recent years have included cover crops on farmland, sustainable forest management plans, tree planting, brush removal, manure management improvements, invasive species management and streambank restoration.
Implementing EQIP practices can improve water and air quality, soil health, and wildlife habitats.
Any farmers, forest landowners or others who own or rent land are eligible to apply for these programs.
NRCS and the staff at the Mason-Lake Conservation District are available for free site visits to help identify resource concerns for farms or private landowners and will develop a conservation plan of activities to address help address those concerns.
Staff will also help landowners to complete applications for cost-share through EQIP and other federal programs, if desired by the landowner.
NRCS is currently taking application for fiscal year 2022 projects, but time is limited as the deadline is approaching.
Visit www.mason-lakeconservation.org and see federal programs under the services menu for more information or contact our NRCS District Conservationist Seth Earl (231) 757-3707 Ext. 3 or Natural Resource Specialist Jerry Kass (231) 757-3707 ext. 110 to apply.