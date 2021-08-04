The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a pair of people from Central Lake Tuesday after a variety of incidents in Pere Marquette and Amber townships.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, there was attempt by an individual to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at the Murphy USA gas station at 8 a.m. Tuesday, in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Deputies were given a vehicle description, registration and direction of travel, and one located the suspect vehicle in the Biggby Coffee parking lot on West U.S. 10 in Amber Township, according to the release. The deputy made contact with the two occupants to investigate the alleged counterfeit money complaint.
The release stated that, during the investigation, a 53-year-old Central Lake man allegedly struggled with two deputies, and one of them received an injury to his hand. The deputy was treated and released at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
The man was lodged at the Mason County Jail on charges of attempting to pass counterfeit money, possession of methamphetamine and two counts of resisting/obstructing an officer, according to the release.
The second person in the vehicle was a 33-year-old woman, and she was lodged at the Mason County Jail on a disorderly person charge, according to the release.